Buy Cool Memorabilia Found at the Old Viper Plant and Help United Way

Fiat Chrysler recently announced that it will be overhauling the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant, which is the 51-year-old facility where the Viper was once built. A large chunk of the 400,000 square-foot facility, which is located south of the famous 8 Mile Road, will be dedicated to displaying some of the company's historic and special vehicles it's collected over the course of its 93-year history. The building will be baptized as "The Conner Center," and move into the new phase of its life during the latter part of 2018.