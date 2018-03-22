Relive the '60s With Jeep's Fabulous 'Wagoneer Roadtrip' Concept

In order to boost its overall performance, the Wagoneer features a fully boxed and reinforced frame, Dana 44 front and rear axles with lockers, and last but not least, an advanced four-link suspension with coilover springs. The contents of the engine bay have also been overhauled, as the factory 230 Tornado OHC-6 engine was replaced with a mighty 5.3-liter V-8 that we can imagine produces a lovely exhaust note. The concept retains the factory four-speed automatic because after all, the Wagoneer was the first-ever four-wheel-drive vehicle to be equipped with an automatic transmission.

The interior is a real blast from the past, with original front and rear bench seats, door panels, kick, and rear panels that have been trimmed in Oxblood-colored leather. One of the coolest period-correct features of the build is its wicker headliner which gives the cabin an open and airy feel reminiscent of a removable top. Last but not least, Jeep designers went all-out and crafted a trunk toolbox from the metal of the original engine's valve cover.

Are you in love yet?