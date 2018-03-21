Watch This Michigan Driver Roll His Car Trying to Avoid a Simple Speeding Ticket

There are few feelings worse than blowing past a speed trap and immediately knowing that the officer has you dead to rights—except maybe rolling your car in a last-ditch attempt to cut across three lanes of traffic and exit the highway before he can catch up, as one driver in Michigan discovered this week.

The Michigan State Police tweeted out a warning to all other would-be speeders after the incident was captured on the trooper's dash cam. Recorded at 7:30am on Monday morning, the video shows the speed enforcement unit pulling out onto the M-14 highway just west of Detroit after clocking the doomed driver at 85 miles per hour. The speeder has a pretty good head of steam, so it's hard to spot him at first as the trooper gets going.