2019 Cadillac CT6 Gains Twin-Turbo V-8

The new top-of-the-line V-Sport model will boast more than 500 horsepower.

By Basir Khan
Cadillac Pressroom

When Cadillac first introduced the CT6 at the New York International Auto Show three years ago, it was noticeably missing one thing: An 8-cylinder engine. After all, American sedans and big V-8s are synonymous. There was, however, a good reason why the luxury automaker left it out. Turns out the best was being saved for last.

Cadillac is adding the V-Sport trim to the 2019 CT6 and with it a twin-turbocharged V-8, a first-ever for the manufacturer. The new engine configuration makes 550 hp and 627 pound-feet of torque. Not CTS-V numbers but certainly nothing to scoff at either. The new engine sends power to all four wheels and is paired with a double-digit 10-speed automatic transmission. Changes aren't just limited to under the hood. The front fascia has been reworked with a dark mesh grille while the car sits on 20-inch multi-spoke wheels wrapped in summer-only tires. The low-profile tires were "developed exclusively for Cadillac V-Sport [and] are tuned to deliver crisp response and track-capable performance while retaining isolation and comfort."

Other areas of improvement include a mechanical limited-slip differential and 19-inch four-piston Brembo brakes. Steering and suspension have been tweaked as well with the addition of Magnetic Ride Control.

Starting price for the high-performance model has not yet been disclosed. Pricing will be announced closer to its launch in early 2019, according to a Cadillac representative. The Platinium trim for the CT6 is currently priced from $84,295, so expect to fork over more for the V-Sport.

