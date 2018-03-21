Jeep Preparing Entry-Level Model Even Smaller Than the Renegade, Report Says

If you thought Jeep's couldn't get any smaller than the Batmobile stand-in that is the Renegade, you'd apparently be wrong. According to a report by Autocar, the Fiat Chrysler brand is preparing to come out with a new, entry-level model set to be even smaller and cheaper than the already-compact Renegade.

"A smaller car than the Renegade is very interesting to us and we are actively looking at the project now," said Jeep CEO Mike Manley. "We’ve seen the general move in Europe towards smaller SUVs, and there could also be a market in Latin America." Does that mean it won't be sold in the U.S.? Probably.

When reached for further comment, an FCA spokesperson told The Drive "we don't speculate on future product plans."