Mercedes Shows off Refreshed C43 4MATIC Coupe and Cabriolet

After giving us the scoop on the updated C43 4MATIC wagon and four-door versions, Mercedes is showcasing the freshly designed coupe and cabriolet. If you’ve been paying attention to new design cues from Mercedes you know that means a futuristic interior cockpit and more aggressive front styling.

Is Mercedes beginning to get redundant in its refreshes though? Something we’ve seen in other Mercedes' models is the AMG radiator grille with twin louvres. This one will come in matte iridium silver, a nice touch that sets the grill apart in any paint scheme you throw on the rest of the car. There’s also a new front bumper that comes with side air curtains and a splitter finished in silver chrome.

As with most AMG cars, the C43 gets sporty new side skirts and light-alloy wheels to drop unsprung weight. Out back the coupe and cabriolet feature two round twin tailpipes trimmed out in high-gloss chrome. The rear bumper has a functional side air outlet and an aggressive diffuser that’s meant to improve airflow.

The interior features a giant, fully digital instrument cluster on a 12.3-inch screen. The cabin is covered in leather, microfiber and aluminum. AMG Performance seats are optional and provide more lateral support for you spirited AMG drivers out there.