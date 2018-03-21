Mercedes Shows off Refreshed C43 4MATIC Coupe and Cabriolet
Recent refreshes on AMG cars have meant new grilles, big screens, and light wheels.
After giving us the scoop on the updated C43 4MATIC wagon and four-door versions, Mercedes is showcasing the freshly designed coupe and cabriolet. If you’ve been paying attention to new design cues from Mercedes you know that means a futuristic interior cockpit and more aggressive front styling.
Is Mercedes beginning to get redundant in its refreshes though? Something we’ve seen in other Mercedes' models is the AMG radiator grille with twin louvres. This one will come in matte iridium silver, a nice touch that sets the grill apart in any paint scheme you throw on the rest of the car. There’s also a new front bumper that comes with side air curtains and a splitter finished in silver chrome.
As with most AMG cars, the C43 gets sporty new side skirts and light-alloy wheels to drop unsprung weight. Out back the coupe and cabriolet feature two round twin tailpipes trimmed out in high-gloss chrome. The rear bumper has a functional side air outlet and an aggressive diffuser that’s meant to improve airflow.
The interior features a giant, fully digital instrument cluster on a 12.3-inch screen. The cabin is covered in leather, microfiber and aluminum. AMG Performance seats are optional and provide more lateral support for you spirited AMG drivers out there.
The real gem, of course, with any AMG car is the engine. AMG fits a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 putting out 390 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. That’s enough to catapult the coupe from zero to 60 in 4.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.
It’s not a bad way to gain entry to the exclusive AMG club. Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes said, "With the new C 43 4MATIC [Coupe] and Cabriolet, we offer our customers extensively upgraded, visually and technically distinctive entry-level options into the performance world of Mercedes-AMG.”
Mercedes hasn’t given the retail price on this new model yet, but last year’s version started at $55,900.
