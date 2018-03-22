New Study Reveals Interesting Behaviors of Modern-Day Car Shoppers

Human behavior is an interesting subject. In fact, it's so interesting that private companies are willing to pay big bucks to try to understand and manipulate it to a certain extent. While this applies to many things, data on car-buying behaviors is highly desirable to companies with ties to the automotive industry, whether it's a car auction, a car dealership, or a bank's financing arm.

This recent study performed by Cox Automotive is called "Car Buyer Journey 2018," and it attempts to shed some light on the complex behaviors people expose while going through the process of buying a car, as well as their perception of the dealership experience. The study has been released once a year for five years, and the latest edition is based on a survey of 2,050 consumers who purchased or leased a vehicle within 12 months of September 2017.

Before we dig into some of the findings, it's worth noting that Cox Automotive, perhaps more than anyone else in the business, has its close finger on the pulse of the industry. The conglomerate owns important household brands like Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, Manheim Auctions, Dealer.com, and a dozen other companies that sell and resell vehicles, as well as manage dealership inventories and vehicle reconditioning.