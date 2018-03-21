Hennessey Can Get 600 Horsepower out of Your Lincoln Navigator

Hennessey is now offering two upgrades for the all-new 2018 Lincoln Navigator . One is the HPE500 and the other is the HPE600 which deliver 500 and 600 hp, respectively. The HPE500 upgrade gives you various mechanical modifications including a high-flow air induction system, stainless steel cat-back exhaust, an engine management software upgrade, all necessary gaskets and fluids, chassis dyno calibration, embroidered headrests, numbered plaques in the interior and under the hood, and you even get a 3-year, 36,000 mile warranty.

Speed shop Hennessey Performance is best known for building record-breaking sports cars and exorcising demons with heavily modified American muscle cars, but those aren’t the only things it’s good at. If you want to get some more power out of your full-size luxury SUV , Hennessey has you covered there too.

But the upgrade you really want for your Navigator is the HPE600. It comes with the same kit as the HPE500, but also upgrades the turbochargers on the EcoBoost V-6 including a turbo wastegate modifier and upgrades to the intercooler and intercooler piping. This one also comes with optional upgrades of Brembo brakes, a lowering kit, and 22-inch Monoblock wheels with performance tires. Hennessey claims a zero to 60 mph time of 4.8 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds at 107 mph. Not bad for a full-size SUV.

For reference, the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6, which is the only engine available in the Navigator, makes 450 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. That makes us wonder if the HPE500 upgrade is really worth it if it’s only netting you an extra 50 horses. Also, if you’re in the market for a Hennessey upgrade to your brand new Lincoln Navigator, you can probably afford to go all the way with the HPE600 upgrade which puts it up in the ranks of other high-performance luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen and the Range Rover SVR.