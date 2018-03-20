This 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 25th Anniversary Edition Is One of 200

Flat-six fans looking to purchase a collectible Porsche 911 will find out very quickly how expensive some special edition variants can get. Fear not though, Porsche made so many limited edition models that you'll eventually stumble across something you can brag about at the next Cars & Coffee meet, such as this 1989 911 Carrera Cabriolet 25th Anniversary Edition for sale on Bring a Trailer.

The 1989 model year marked the end of the 3.2 Carrera's production and the beginning of that of the 964-generation 911. As a final farewell to the iconic 3.2 Carrera, Porsche built 300 coupe and 200 cabriolet special editions to celebrate the 911's 25th year of production.

Forty of the 25th Anniversary Edition Cabriolets were finished in Satin Black, but this is one of the 160 examples finished in Silver Metallic. Exclusive options for this limited edition 911 include a Silk Grey leather interior with contrasting black accents, exterior color-matching Fuchs wheels, leather-wrapped center console, short shifter, outside temperature gauge, CD holder, and "25th Anniversary Edition" badges.

The vehicle is powered of course by a 3.2-liter flat-six connected to a G50 five-speed manual transmission. Other options fitted to this car include factory front and rear spoilers, factory Blaupunkt Reno radio, and an aftermarket front tower strut brace.