You Can Own a Ferrari 360 Modena for Under $56,000
The 2002 Ferrari 360 Modena has 35,576 miles but it's the body kit that's the reason for the sale price.
When I think about exotic car pedigree, there is one name that comes to mind: Ferrari. Sure I love hearing the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and I melt at the sight of a Pagani Huayra. However, I believe it all started with the vision of the fiery Enzo Ferrari. I have not yet had the experience of owning a Ferrari but I’m constantly scouring the internet for examples of what I’d be able to get. A few months ago, I came across an ad for a 2002 Ferrari 360 Modena for sale at Frank Kent Cadillac in Fort Worth, Texas.
The first time I clicked on it, the price was somewhere in the $80,000 range and there were no pictures. Not thinking much about it, I signed up to get email updates on the car should the price drop. And drop it did, all the way down to the $55,977 it’s priced at today. This is well below the average I see for 360 Modenas, which often fetch upwards of $90,000. So what gives?
It’s partly due to the mileage, as this car has 35,576 miles but that’s not unheard of for a 360 Modena. The real reason for the low price has got to be the body kit, particularly the front and the rear valences. Someone changed the back of this car to look like a sort of LaFerrari clone. Each exhaust has been routed to be stacked on top on one another, giving way to a cavernous opening on each side and a cutout in the middle for seemingly no reason at all.
Up front, there’s more going on. While the lower air vents are exaggerated versus stock, it’s the headlights that feature the most dramatic transformation. I understand that the stock 360 headlights look a bit dated. Sort of like a C6 Corvette’s headlight just older looking.
Here it appears that the previous owner put LED headlights in. It’s not a terrible idea but from the picture, the execution looks a bit off. The headlights appear recessed in the front rather than lining up seamlessly. It offers up a fit and finish that you wouldn’t expect from a Ferrari.
In my conversations with the dealership, I was told that the Ferrari “was purchased at auction that way.” As the price drops, I’m beginning to wonder how much it would take to bring the car back to stock form. It appears the front fenders have been modified as well, with prancing horse emblems that aren’t even set on a yellow background. The engine and interior seem to be untouched, with the cabin outfitted in the very desirable Daytona seats. The F1 transmission can become a bit clunky over the years.
I understand it’s a matter of taste but it’s just not my taste. Some people like to put pickles in vanilla ice cream too. Down here at this price, it may be worth the work.
