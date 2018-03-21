You Can Own a Ferrari 360 Modena for Under $56,000

When I think about exotic car pedigree, there is one name that comes to mind: Ferrari. Sure I love hearing the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and I melt at the sight of a Pagani Huayra. However, I believe it all started with the vision of the fiery Enzo Ferrari. I have not yet had the experience of owning a Ferrari but I’m constantly scouring the internet for examples of what I’d be able to get. A few months ago, I came across an ad for a 2002 Ferrari 360 Modena for sale at Frank Kent Cadillac in Fort Worth, Texas.

The first time I clicked on it, the price was somewhere in the $80,000 range and there were no pictures. Not thinking much about it, I signed up to get email updates on the car should the price drop. And drop it did, all the way down to the $55,977 it’s priced at today. This is well below the average I see for 360 Modenas, which often fetch upwards of $90,000. So what gives?

It’s partly due to the mileage, as this car has 35,576 miles but that’s not unheard of for a 360 Modena. The real reason for the low price has got to be the body kit, particularly the front and the rear valences. Someone changed the back of this car to look like a sort of LaFerrari clone. Each exhaust has been routed to be stacked on top on one another, giving way to a cavernous opening on each side and a cutout in the middle for seemingly no reason at all.