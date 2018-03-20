'Drive Toward a Cure Day' for Parkinson's at NCM Motorsports Park

This is an event intended for touring laps which means participants won’t be trying to break any lap records, rather, enjoy a cruise around a 3.2-mile course at above highway speeds if desired. Touring laps are not limited to Corvettes, all marques are welcome and NCM Motorsports Park is encouraging convertibles to participate since they’re usually excluded from track events. The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no helmets necessary.

The National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky is holding a Drive Toward a Cure day on April 2. The event is for Parkinson’s disease and the timing lines up with Parkinson's Awareness Month, which is April.

“We’ve been creating opportunities for car aficionados to enjoy their vehicles while raising awareness and funds for Parkinson’s since 2016,” said Deb Pollack, founder of Drive Toward a Cure in a press release. “And while teaming with the NCM Motorsports Park allows drivers to go one step further in pushing their own enthusiasm to the limits on track, it also provides us an expanded audience whom we can inspire to help find a cure.”

Limited walk-in space will be available, but NCM Motorsports Park recommends reserving your spot if you want to participate in Drive Toward a Cure Day. The entry fee is $125 with a $50 portion of every entry supporting Parkinson’s disease research and patient care. As a bonus, all registrants will be entered into a drawing to win a pair of Piloti Corvette C7 driving shoes that normally retail for $145.

To learn more about Drive Toward a Cure, it’s upcoming events, or to make a donation, check out the website.