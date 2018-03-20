New Massachusetts Car Inspection System Is Tough But Honest

Massachusetts implemented a new vehicle inspection system last October that had enthusiasts scared that the sky was falling. A strict computerized system with cameras in the inspection bays would ensure inspectors had no room to be lenient. The system got off to a rocky start, with a mere fraction of the state's inspection stations fully operational on October 1. As of January there were no cameras at the station where my wife got her Ford Flex inspected. My Subaru WRX was due in March, so it came time to see if my lightly modified car could pass the new system.

I did a little work on my WRX to prepare it for inspection. I had installed a vinyl windshield banner over the winter to help block the sun, which is always low in the sky and in my eyes. It wasn't a professional installation, so I removed it to make sure I didn't fail because some part of it was a tiny bit too low on the windshield. I'd been testing some small LED bulbs for exterior lighting, but they had started to flicker, so I put the original incandescent bulbs back in. I did not, however, replace my LED turn signals or fog light bulbs. I also took a chance and left the Stage 1 tune from my Cobb Accessport installed. After all, the "Check Engine" light wasn't on, so I should still pass emissions.

In this condition, I went to my usual inspection station. This time, the cameras were fully operational. Once the inspector entered my information into the computer, we were streaming live video to the Registry of Motor Vehicles. The inspector took still images of the front and back of the car showing the license plates correctly attached, as well as the vehicle identification number and the odometer. He tested all of the lights. My turn signals, though LED, still flash at the normal speed thanks to an aftermarket relay, so that wasn't a problem. Strangely, my fog lights weren't checked at all.

Then came one test I'd never had before, window tint. My car came with it, and it had never been an issue or even tested before. But now, the inspector rolled down a window part way and measured it with a special tool. It registered 38 percent. The legal limit is 35 percent, so it passed. I was relieved and thankful that the original owner of the car was as diligent as he was in keeping the tint lighter than legal limits.

The inspector jacked up each of the front wheels and checked for excess play in the suspension. There was none. Then he plugged the inspection computer into my car's OBD2 diagnostic port. It pulled the data it wanted. Then it printed out a full inspection report and a sticker valid for one more year. I passed.