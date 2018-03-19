Brave Owner Goes Off Road in His $285,000 McLaren 720S With Predictable Results

We're fierce advocates for putting supercars where they don't belong—Lambos in the snow, or Bugattis in the mud—but this new video of a driver attempting to pilot his shiny McLaren 720S down a forest trail shows that there are still some obstacles a $285,000 speed machine can't handle. Namely, gigantic ruts.

The clip popped up over the weekend, showing the Dutch-registered McLaren slowly inching down a gravel track that's been bisected by a washout. It's cloudy and wet, which only adds to the challenge. It looks like he's doomed to fail; the rear-wheel-drive 720S doesn't even have a stated ground clearance, but suffice it to say it's very little.

Then there's the issue of tap dancing on the throttle to get just the right boost from that 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, which is underrated at 710 horsepower, and modulating those carbon ceramic brakes, which aren't designed for off-road duty either. But somehow, with the encouragement of the cameraman, the driver manages to traverse the small ditch and even hang a wheel the process.