2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Will Be Much Cheaper Than Outgoing Model

The hybrid variant of the new 10th-generation Honda Accord will be available Friday, March 23. Environmentally conscious buyers in the market for a new sedan will be pleased to hear that the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid will be much closer in price to its traditional non-hybrid counterpart than the previous generation was. The new base price for this hybrid is just $25,900 including the destination charge. That’s a $4,505 price drop from the outgoing Accord Hybrid while getting more standard equipment. Now, you'll be saving money at the pump and paying a lot less at the dealer than you would have previously.

Moving up from the base model of the Honda Accord Hybrid is the EX ($29,780), EX-L ($32,330), EX-L Navi ($33,330), and Touring ($35,600). Those are pretty good prices for a mid-size sedan that gets 47 mpg both in the city and on the highway. There are also more trim options on the Accord Hybrid moving up from just three available trims to five.