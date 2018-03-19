2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Will Be Much Cheaper Than Outgoing Model

Now you can save money both at the pump and at the dealer.

By Eric Brandt
Honda

The hybrid variant of the new 10th-generation Honda Accord will be available Friday, March 23. Environmentally conscious buyers in the market for a new sedan will be pleased to hear that the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid will be much closer in price to its traditional non-hybrid counterpart than the previous generation was. The new base price for this hybrid is just $25,900 including the destination charge. That’s a $4,505 price drop from the outgoing Accord Hybrid while getting more standard equipment. Now, you'll be saving money at the pump and paying a lot less at the dealer than you would have previously.

Moving up from the base model of the Honda Accord Hybrid is the EX ($29,780), EX-L ($32,330), EX-L Navi ($33,330), and Touring ($35,600). Those are pretty good prices for a mid-size sedan that gets 47 mpg both in the city and on the highway. There are also more trim options on the Accord Hybrid moving up from just three available trims to five.

Honda

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid

The efficient power source of the 2018 Accord Hybrid is a 2.0-liter DOHC i-VTEC Atkinson-style inline-four engine paired with an electric propulsion motor. Honda claims 40 percent thermal efficiency for the engine. The whole package makes 212 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque which is more than adequate to get this sedan moving. Incidentally, this is the only new Accord you can buy without a turbocharger.

If you want a hybrid that isn’t all showy about being a hybrid, then this subtle, yet stylish Accord could be the fuel-sipper for you.

