Cadillac Escala Rumored to Go Into Production in 2021

A new video from Autoline Network claims that the Cadillac Escala has been confirmed for production by General Motors according to AutoForecast Solutions. The rumor says the Escala will be built starting December 2021 at the GM Hamtramck plant in Michigan based on the same platform as the CT6. Cars currently produced in Hamtramck are the CT6, Buick LaCrosse, Chevy Impala, and Chevy Volt.



If true, the Escala could serve as a sort of “four-door coupe” variation of the CT6 kind of like the Audi A7 is to the A8 sedan. Cadillac has been hesitating to call the great big CT6 a flagship always hinting that something else was coming slotted above it and now we have an idea of what that might be.