Formula Drift Driver Dan Burkett Is Marathoning His Road to Long Beach

The Drive has featured some highlights of Formula Drift driver and owner of RAD Industries Dan Burkett's YouTube series Off Season Refresh in the past. We have shown you his content such as when Burkett was rebuilding his 3.4 BC Stroker 2JZ Twin-turbo inline-6 Toyota race engine for his Toyota Supra drift car or when he was going through his Supra's fuel cell setup. Recently, he put his content stream on overdrive with what he is calling Off Season Refresh: Supra Marathon.

During this Off Season Refresh: Supra Marathon, Burkett and RAD Industries are releasing content daily, most days even twice a day. His Supra Marathon started with Episode 9 of Off Season Refresh, when he realized his fans were getting content on Instagram before they saw the YouTube content due to the time lag, so he wanted to eliminate the lag time gap for his fans by pushing steady content. Burkett's main goal is getting his Toyota Supra drift car running and ready in time for the first event in the Formula Drift 2018 season, Long Beach.