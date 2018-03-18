Sleeping Woman Woken Up By Car Crashing Into Bedroom

I’m sure we’ve all been jolted awake from a deep sleep by something loud. It could be a car alarm outside our bedroom window or a dog going ballistic for no reason. Early Sunday morning, a South Florida woman got the wake-call of a lifetime when a Volkswagen Passat broke through her bedroom wall and didn’t even have the decency to bring Kool-Aid.

According to Local 10 ABC News, the woman was asleep at around 5 a.m. when the car came barreling through the side of her house. The accident happened in the 3300 block of NW 75th Terrace in Lauderhill, Florida. “When I heard the hissing sound, I realized someone was in the car and I immediately called 911.” The driver of the vehicle was fine and in fact, got up and walked home. “He went home. As if his car was parked in his designated parking spot and he went home.” Reporters from Local 10 attempted to talk to the driver but were told he was at the hospital by a resident who opened the door.