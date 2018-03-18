Mercedes-Maybach Is Making a GLS-Based SUV Slated for 2019

Another day, another luxury SUV. This time, it's Mercedes-Maybach jumping on the lifted utility bandwagon.

According to a report by Autocar, Merc's ultra-luxury sub-brand is preparing a GLS-based SUV for launch sometime in 2019. It'll take the already-luxurious Mercedes full-size SUV and adorn it with a new grille, upholstery fit for a sheikh, a bevy of luxury doodads that surely nobody needs, and an appropriately unattainable price tag.

Built to do battle against stuff like the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Aston Martin Varekai (née DBX), the Maybach GLS will be assembled at the company's Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant alongside the regular, poverty-spec GLS, making it the first Maybach to be built in America. The report says Maybach will unveil a concept car at next month's Beijing Motor Show before showing off the production version in Los Angeles this November.