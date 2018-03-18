NHTSA Probes Hyundai and Kia Airbags Failing to Deploy

The last thing you ever want to see while driving is your airbag. It’s a last resort of safety that only pops off when you’ve really hit something hard. But when you really need it, when there’s a head-on collision or something equally as heinous, it better be there for you. It’s for this reason that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating why some airbags in Hyundai and Kia cars are not inflating during accidents.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the NHTSA is investigating six front-end crashes with significant damage where airbags failed to deploy. The six crashes resulted in four deaths and six injuries. The probe covers the 2011 Hyundai Sonata, along with the 2012 and 2013 Kia Forte. Potentially an estimated 425,000 cars from the Korean automakers could be affected.

The NHTSA says the problem has been traced back to the electronics in the airbag control computers. The parts supplier ZF-TRW made parts which would up short-circuiting. The NHTSA wants to find out which other automakers used the same supplier.