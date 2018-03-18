Godzilla Invades as the Nissan GT-R Makes its Thailand Debut in Bangkok
The GT-R will makes its debut along with the Leaf at the 39th Bangkok International Motor Show this year.
Godzilla is finally making his way to Thailand. Up until now, Nissan dealerships in the country had one glaring omission: No GT-Rs available. That changes now as the legendary Nissan GT-R makes its Thai debut at the 39th Bangkok International Motor Show. While it will certainly be the star of the Nissan booth, it’s not all that the company is bringing to show off this year.
Nissan will also showcase the new Leaf. The Leaf is the number one selling electric vehicle in the world with over 340,000 examples sold since its debut in 2010. This year, the new-generation Leaf with feature a new advanced electric powertrain and Nissan’s e-Pedal technology.
For the Thai enthusiast not looking to blow the doors off competition in a GT-R or putt around town in an EV, Nissan is bringing the full range of their other popular vehicles as well. Attendees will also be able to check out the Navara, the Note, the X-Trail and a number of other models.
Speaking about the upcoming show, Antoine Barthes, President of Nissan Motor Thailand, said, "I am so excited to introduce the iconic, high-performance Nissan GT-R to this market as we continue on our quest to deliver innovation and excitement for everyone. This new GT-R is the most advanced, most refined and most progressive sports car that Nissan has ever built. We remain committed to offering our valued Thai customers the best products with a great range of options, from Eco cars to the legendary Navara pickup to the X-Trail, the best-selling SUV in the world, to the first intelligent electric vehicle, the Lead. These are truly exciting times for Nissan here in Thailand, and I encourage everyone to visit our booth to not just see Innovation that Excites in action, but also our broad range of options to meet the needs of every valued Thai customer.”
Nissan must be confident in the high-end Thai customer as the base-model GT-R this year will set you back $99,990.
