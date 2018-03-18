Godzilla Invades as the Nissan GT-R Makes its Thailand Debut in Bangkok 

Godzilla is finally making his way to Thailand. Up until now, Nissan dealerships in the country had one glaring omission: No GT-Rs available. That changes now as the legendary Nissan GT-R makes its Thai debut at the 39th Bangkok International Motor Show. While it will certainly be the star of the Nissan booth, it’s not all that the company is bringing to show off this year.

Nissan will also showcase the new Leaf. The Leaf is the number one selling electric vehicle in the world with over 340,000 examples sold since its debut in 2010. This year, the new-generation Leaf with feature a new advanced electric powertrain and Nissan’s e-Pedal technology.

For the Thai enthusiast not looking to blow the doors off competition in a GT-R or putt around town in an EV, Nissan is bringing the full range of their other popular vehicles as well. Attendees will also be able to check out the Navara, the Note, the X-Trail and a number of other models.