Porsche Reports Record-Setting 2017 Sales Numbers

There’s been yet another record-setting performance from an auto manufacturer last year. Porsche announced the company set new records for deliveries, revenue, and earnings in 2017. A total of 246,375 units were delivered, up 4 percent from 2016’s results. On the revenue side, sales came in at $28.9 billion, up 5 percent over the previous year. And finally, profits came in at $5.04 billion, up 7 percent from 2016. The company was also proud to report its total workforce increased 8 percent to 29,777 people.

Porsche will be laying the foundation for further growth by investing over $7.38 billion in electromobility by 2022. The investment will be spent on the hybridization and electrification of its current model range, charging infrastructure improvements, and derivatives of the Mission E. Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche, said, “This successful financial statement confirms our strategy. We are using our high earnings level to support an unprecedented future development plan.”