Multi-Mustang Pileup Officially Kicks Off Car Meet Season in Dubai
Apparently, memes know no borders.
By Chris TsuiMarch 17, 2018
As the weather warms up, winter beaters are put away and the fun cars come out to gather. Yes, people, car meet season is upon us and what better way to kick it off than a multi-Mustang pileup?
Somewhat surprisingly, the first 'Stang crash video of the year doesn't come from Texas or Alabama, but from the sand-soaked, oil-rich streets of Dubai. And yes, according to the uploader, this happened leaving a car meet. A Mustang gaffe of this magnitude (we count at least six Fords headed to the body shop) deserves the right soundtrack.
Stay safe out there, friends.
