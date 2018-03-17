'Need for Green' Hue for 2019 Ford Mustang Debuts on St. Patrick's Day

Ford Motor Company has piggybacked off St. Patty's Day popularity to announce a brand-new hue for the refreshed 2019 Mustang, which will appear in showroom floors later this summer. The new hue is called "Need for Green," and boy, it's a Mustang worthy of a leprechaun, alright.

According to the Blue Oval, Need for Green is "dynamic, bold, and modern," and we'd certainly agree. The bright hue manages to accent every major and minor design characteristic of the muscular pony car, and it even has a slightly retro feel to it. Of course, conservative or introvert Ford Mustang loyalists will most likely opt for the newly released Bullitt Mustang instead, as its face-value is slightly less reminiscent of Kermit the Frog.