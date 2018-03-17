'Need for Green' Hue for 2019 Ford Mustang Debuts on St. Patrick's Day
Ford Mustang diehards will be able to celebrate next year's St. Patty's Day in roarin' style.
Ford Motor Company has piggybacked off St. Patty's Day popularity to announce a brand-new hue for the refreshed 2019 Mustang, which will appear in showroom floors later this summer. The new hue is called "Need for Green," and boy, it's a Mustang worthy of a leprechaun, alright.
According to the Blue Oval, Need for Green is "dynamic, bold, and modern," and we'd certainly agree. The bright hue manages to accent every major and minor design characteristic of the muscular pony car, and it even has a slightly retro feel to it. Of course, conservative or introvert Ford Mustang loyalists will most likely opt for the newly released Bullitt Mustang instead, as its face-value is slightly less reminiscent of Kermit the Frog.
“This is a color Mustang fans will celebrate because of its confident and youthful attitude,” said Barbara Whalen, Ford Color and Materials Manager. “Need for Green is vibrant and jumps out at you, giving Mustang owners a look that definitely stands out in a crowd.”
Ford is on a roll when it comes to product unveilings with Need for Green coming just days after the upcoming Mustang Shelby GT500 was teased at a media gathering inside the company's world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. A rendering of the venomous Mustang's front end was shown along with the covered-up silhouette of the next-generation Ford Bronco. A third and still-unknown crossover also teased by Ford executives. Ford Bronco II, anyone?
Watch out, Dodge, you're no longer the only automaker with cool, outrageous colors.
