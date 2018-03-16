Watch the BAC Mono Track Car Go Ice Drifting in Sweden

The Briggs Automotive Company just completed its second annual Mono Ice Driving Experience, an event where owners of the BAC Mono track car are invited to drive as hard as they can in winter conditions.

After a successful inaugural experience in 2017, BAC and its "family" of owners came back again this year to the ski resort municipality of Åre, Sweden to have some fun in the sun, er, snow. "The first Mono Ice Driving Experience was an overwhelming success last year, and we took everything about that trip and made it better this time around," explained Ian Briggs, co-founder and design director of BAC.

The film details the hospitality that BAC shows to each customer, and the brand says that buyers are seen as family once they purchase one of BAC's track cars. From helping owners get sideways to partaking in fancy dinners after a long day of winter hooning, the BAC clan is ready to take anyone who buys a Mono under its wing.

"Our video perfectly captures what it means to be part of the BAC Family – having unbelievable fun behind the wheel of Mono but also coming together as one when the helmets are off," Briggs continued.

The BAC Mono is a single-seat, road-legal track car that is made specifically for each customer so it fits like a glove. Power comes from a paltry 2.3-liter, 285 horsepower four-cylinder mated to a six-speed sequential manual transmission, but the Mono's impressive 1,190-pound curb weight means it will do zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 170 mph.

You'll have to see for yourself how it fares on the ice, though.