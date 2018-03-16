The Face-lifted Three-Row 2019 Kia Sorento Starts at $25,990

Kia Motors announced pricing for the new Sorento SUV Thursday. The SUV has received significant changes for the 2019 model year. Its latest Sorento features new styling enhancements and more standard premium technology but enjoys a low entry price. The 2019 model has officially moved from mid-size into full-size SUV territory, as the three-row, seven-seat configuration is standard on all trim levels. Accompanying the additional seating is a slight facelift in the form of new front and rear fascias, headlights, bumpers, and exhaust tips. All new Sorentos come standard with front-wheel drive, but every trim except the base model can be optioned with Kia's Magna Dynamax intelligent all-wheel drive system, which recently proved its off-road capabilities in Moab, Utah.

Kia Motors

The base Kia Sorento L now starts at $25,990 and is still powered by Kia's 2.4-liter inline-4 GDI engine. For 90 bucks more than last year's base model, the new Sorento L enjoys an upgraded six-speed automatic transmission and larger seven-inch infotainment screen. On the Sorento LX and above, the all-wheel drive system and a 3.3-liter V-6 with an eight-speed automatic transmission can be added, but the former will start at $29,290 and optioning an LX with both features will bring the total up to $33,090. The $35,590 EX trim is where things start to get interesting with the addition of Lane Keeping Assist, projection fog lights, and Driver Attention Warning, which monitors attentiveness to prevent driver fatigue. Customers can also choose to add better navigation and infotainment features, Parking Distance Warning, and Harman Kordon premium audio.

Kia Motors

Many of the EX's optional features come standard on the $39,990 Sorento SX, including Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and the surround-sound system. Wireless phone charging and two-way lumbar support on the front seats are also included, and the SX can now be optioned with Low Beam/High Beam Assist and LED headlights. For a whopping $44,690 for the front-wheel-drive option and $46,490 for the all-wheel-drive variant, the top-trim SXL trim just standardizes all of the SX's optional features. It's hard to say if Kia's new full-size SUV is worth nearly $50,000, but the brand's effort to appeal to the luxury market with more standard premium features is certainly a step in the right direction.