Here's Your First Look at the Old-School, Very Square 2020 Ford Bronco

There are countless ways to screw up when resurrecting an icon. But if this first glimpse of the upcoming 2020 Ford Bronco is any indication, the design team at the Blue Oval has gone back to basics in updating the rough-and-tumble two-door SUV for the modern market. It's all straight lines and chiseled corners and old-school to the max—basically, the opposite of a jelly-bean crossover, which is exactly what it needs to be.

Ford has dropped several tantalizing hints about the new Bronco since confirming it would bring back the fan-favorite truck by the end of the decade. We know it will use rugged body-on-frame construction and an adapted version of the new Ford Ranger platform. We know Ford is planning a special off-road version to compete with the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. And we know it's highly unlikely that the automaker will stick a V-8 in there, unfortunately.

But this first tease of the real (covered) Bronco, released during Ford's big new product blitz today, shows the company appears to be serious about its mission to reclaim the off-road crown from rivals like Jeep and Chevrolet. The straight, boxy body lines echo the 2004 Bronco concept vehicle that mysteriously popped up during the filming of the movie Rampage last summer and was highlighted on star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Instagram account.