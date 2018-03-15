Check out This Custom RWB-Style 1989 Porsche 911 Show Car for Sale

Rauh Welt Begriff founder Akira Nakai's custom Porsche builds are some of the most controversial in the European tuner community. Porsche purists will no doubt consider Nakai's work to be a crime against humanity, and RWB's signature widebody kits can be off-putting to even casual enthusiasts. With more than one million 911s on the road though, there's definitely a place for these flashy flat-sixes. If you're a fan of huge rear wings and wide fenders, one of Nakai's builds is currently for sale on Bring a Trailer.

This 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe for sale was co-built by Akira Nakai and iForged Wheels founder Vincent Wong, and was on display at the 2015 and 2016 SEMA shows. The car has 77,000 miles on it and was recently given a fresh coat of OEM Guards Red paint.