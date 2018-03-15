East Coast Defenders Will Build Your Dream Land Rover

The Land Rover Defender is a rough and tough off-road vehicle, the British equivalent to our Jeep Wrangler. Both vehicles have evolved over the years into vehicles you can drive daily without torturing yourself, but neither is known for its particularly luxurious accommodations. There are many options for SUVs dedicated to luxury rather than off-road capability. But East Coast Defender asks the same question as the girl in the Old El Paso commercial: "Why don't we have both?"

"It’s a journey like no other for our clients," states Tom Humble, East Coast Defender co-owner. "We’re the only custom automotive design company in the world where customers have the opportunity to create their dream car completely from scratch."

This isn't about just buying a Defender. Anyone can do that. East Coast Defender involves the customer in every step of what it calls the Luxury Build Experience to make each Defender it restores and builds truly unique, and specifically tailored to the customer's individual tastes.

First, a design kit is shipped to the new owner that includes a variety of paint, leather and wheel samples. Then the customer is flown to one of East Coast Defender's two design studios to sit down with the Head of Automotive Design and discuss the build.