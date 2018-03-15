Mercedes Now Taking Orders for the Maybach Pullman

I’ll admit it, I never knew what a Maybach was until I heard it in a rap song. So, thank you Jay-Z or Rick Ross or whichever one of the Cristal-pouring, yacht-cruising glitterati members that put me on game. Through the years its come to represent the pinnacle of luxury saloons. It’s essentially Mercedes’ version of a Rolls-Royce. An ultra-sheik, exclusive luxury moniker that sets it apart from more pedestrian models. Mercedes offered a glimpse at its newest version of the absolute top-of-the-range model, the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman.

Today marks the first day that orders will start for the new limousine. At over 21 feet its probably longer than your buddy's Bayliner boat. This is more than just a stretched-out S-Class as the interior is basically a club lounge. Two executive forward-facing seats in the back offer up the largest legroom in the segment. Two more rear-facing seats offer up comfort for four in the back, isolated from the driver with an electrically operated partition. In case you’re the ultimate backseat driver, there’s a front-view camera so rear passengers can monitor the traffic up front even when the partition screen is closed.