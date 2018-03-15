The Dodge 'Hellcrate' Engine Is Currently $4,500 Off

When Mopar Performance Parts announced it would offer the Hellcat motor as a crate engine at SEMA last year, the automotive world rejoiced. For less than $20,000, you could drop Dodge's 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 into your daily driver project car. Rated at more horsepower than you'll probably ever need, it's a pretty good bang for your buck.

If you've had any reservations up until now, one Mopar dealer is making the choice even easier. You can pick up the Hellcrate from Mopar Pro Shop for just $14,998. It's worth noting that this is before taxes and does not include the $2,195 engine kit. According to the performance parts specialist at the South Carolina dealer, there's only one left in stock at that price. You should probably stop reading this and order the damn thing already before I do.

Engine swaps are a common modification in the aftermarket world. There's only so much power that can be extracted from a stock engine. This is especially true in the drifting scene. This particular hemispherical engine was first introduced in the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. It makes 707-hp and 650 pound-feet of torque. It was eventually added to the four-door Charger and most recently to the Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk performance SUV. Starting prices for those models are $64,295, $66,295 and $85,900 respectively. Those numbers make the crate engine sound like the deal of the decade.

The Hellcat isn't Dodge's most impressive feat. That honor belongs to the Challenger SRT Demon which produces up to 840-hp and 770 pound-feet of torque. Unfortunately, Dodge doesn't sell the Demon's heart as a standalone offering. At least not yet.