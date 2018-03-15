Man Buys a Porsche, Loses It Minutes Later for Speeding on Australian Grand Prix Road Course

Proof that the universe has a sense of humor: A man in Australia bought a Porsche Cayenne on Saturday morning, only to watch police impound his new car ten minutes later when officers spotted him doubling the speed limit on the Melbourne road that serves as the finish line for Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix.

A news release from the Victoria Police coolly notes the unnamed owner's "excitement at purchasing a Porsche has lasted all but ten minutes" after his ill-advised celebratory drive on the Grand Prix road course. As a result, authorities will be holding on to the keys for the next month.

During a race, Aughtie Drive sees racers flying by at 190 mph, but the speed limit on the other 364 days a year is a paltry 25 mph. That didn't stop the newest member of the Porsche club from doing his best F1 impression in his 2013 Cayenne and reaching 60 mph on the long straight before officers pulled him over.