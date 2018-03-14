Nissan Teases All-New 2019 Altima Ahead of New York Auto Show Reveal

Nissan has followed up on its announcement of the upcoming 2019 Altima with a sketch that gives us a slight idea of what the four-door sedan will look like when it's unveiled. The reveal is scheduled to happen during the media-only days at the 2018 New York International Auto Show later this month.

The Japanese automaker did not reveal any more information about the new Altima, with the exception that it will be all-new. The sketch itself doesn't say much about the new design, as it primarily showcases the signature grille. According to Nissan, the New York Auto Show was the appropriate venue for the reveal, as the Northeast region of the United States happens to be the most popular market for the brand's best-selling sedan.