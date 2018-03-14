Nissan Teases All-New 2019 Altima Ahead of New York Auto Show Reveal
The sketch of the 2019 Altima shows a hard-edged exterior design with Nissan's signature grille.
Nissan has followed up on its announcement of the upcoming 2019 Altima with a sketch that gives us a slight idea of what the four-door sedan will look like when it's unveiled. The reveal is scheduled to happen during the media-only days at the 2018 New York International Auto Show later this month.
The Japanese automaker did not reveal any more information about the new Altima, with the exception that it will be all-new. The sketch itself doesn't say much about the new design, as it primarily showcases the signature grille. According to Nissan, the New York Auto Show was the appropriate venue for the reveal, as the Northeast region of the United States happens to be the most popular market for the brand's best-selling sedan.
The 2019 model marks the sixth-generation of the Altima, which was originally a spin-off of the Nissan Laurel that's sold in Central America and the Caribbean. The Altima debuted in the United States back in 1992 as a 1993 model and was actually called the Stanza Altima, but the first of the two-word name was eventually dropped. Initially, all Altimas were built at Nissan's assembly line in Smyrna, Tennessee, until June 2004, when the Canton Assembly Plant in Missouri jumped in to help meet production goals.
The current 2018 Nissan Altima is offered in five different trims and with the choice of two different powertrains. The entry-level model offers a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 179-horsepower and is paired to a continuously-variable transmission, however, higher trims feature a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that produces 270-hp and is also paired to a continuously-variable transmission.
