Nissan and Datsun to Be Honored at the 2018 Classic Motorsports Mitty

"It's a real honor to be named grand marshal," said Morton. "Road Atlanta is right up there with the best road racing tracks in the country, so I'm pleased to be honored in this way. Nissan has a tremendous racing heritage that goes back even before BRE, but it really blossomed under BRE in 1970 and continued through the GTP era. Nissan has a tremendous amount of racing credibility. An awful lot of people still support Nissan and Datsun in racing today, and most of that enthusiasm goes back 50 years."

This year the legendary event will host several pre-Mitty events, such as a group drive on "The Tail of the Dragon" in Tennessee, a driving experience at the Porsche Center in Atlanta, and of course the vintage races at Road Atlanta. The 2018 Mitty will take place the weekend of April 26 through April 29.