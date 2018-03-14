Honda Built a Lawn Mower That Will Do More Than 134 MPH

Back in 2014, Honda secured the absurd record of World's Fastest Lawn Mower, with its 116.57-mph "Mean Mower." The following year, some Norwegians paired their own mower with a 405-horsepower V-8, snatching the record from Honda, and escalating it to 134 mph. After some time spent in the shop (and maybe the bar), Honda decided to recapture the record, and announced Monday that its Mean Mower has received a serious overhaul in the form of a new, modern bike engine.

The original Mean Mower used the 996 V-twin from a Honda VTR 1000F Firestorm, which produced 110-hp, and 72 pound-feet of torque. Updated with an engine pulled from Honda's CBR1000RR Fireblade superbike, the Mean Mower Mark 2 uses the bike's 999-cubic-centimeter inline four with dual overhead cams and 16 valves, which squeezes out 189-hp at a tall 13,000 rpm, and 106 pound-feet of torque, according to Honda's spec sheet on the bike.

All of the additional power is enough to push the mower to a top speed said to be greater than the 134 mph record, but no specifics have been detailed. Honda promises information on the new record attempt will be released soon.