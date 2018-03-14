The Ferrari FXX-K EVO Hit the Track for the First Time at COTA

After its unveiling last October, the Ferrari FXX-K EVO hypercar had its first real track day last weekend. Ferrari announced that it delivered three of these cars to owners during the Ferrari Racing Days at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, where they were immediately thrashed on the track.

The Ferrari Racing Days at COTA hosted more than 100 Prancing Horses for the North American Ferrari Challenge races as well as practice sessions for XX Programme members and F1 Clienti, but the new FXX-K EVO stole the spotlight.

Ferrari North America President Matteo Torre presented the cars to the three lucky owners in an official ceremony. The customers were then given an extensive tour of their new toys' abilities, and invited to take to the circuit with a professional instructor to get a feel for the monstrous EVO.