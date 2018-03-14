Watch Man Dressed as Elsa From Frozen Help Boston Police Van Get Un-Stuck in Nor'easter

Wearing a much larger version of the same dress that my 4-year-old daughter has, a man dressed as Queen Elsa from Disney's Frozen was seen helping to push a police van out of deep snow after a nor'easter hit the Boston area Tuesday. Luckily for all of us, the heroic scene was caught on video from the inside of a restaurant.

For obvious reasons, the video is going viral. As of this writing, it's been up for 15 hours and has attracted more than 2.8 million views.

South Boston was slammed with 16 inches of snow that night according to the National Weather Service. On the same night, Uxbridge, Massachusetts got 27 inches of snow in an unforgiving nor’easter.

Elsa didn’t use any of her magic abilities, in this case, she just yelled instructions to the driver while helping push. It took a little while, but the effort was successful in getting the police vehicle out of the snowbank. After a successful push, the (drag) queen of Arendelle celebrated with a series of graceful curtsies.

The Northeast and a lot of the rest of the country might be sick of winter, but Tuesday's storm may have been worth it just because it caused this video to exist.