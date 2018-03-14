TV Ad for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Is Top-Notch, Unadulterated Americana

Few vehicles currently under production are more 'Murica than the Jeep Wrangler, and Fiat Chrysler has utilized its badass American persona to market its all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler to new potential and old customers alike. From its somewhat controversial Super Bowl LII ad to this new history-flaunting commercial, the push to expose Jeep's core values has never been stronger.

Dubbed "Freedom & Adventure," the 30-second TV spot features images of the very first Jeep Willys that served American troops during World War II, as well as the evolution of the rugged off-roader through the following decades. There's also a 60-second version of the ad that's already aired on the automaker's YouTube page, and it digs even deeper into the history of the Jeep Wrangler.

If the images shown on the video weren't already special enough (and maybe even emotional for some), the narration that accompanies the footage elevates it from commercial to borderline mini-documentary. The fine speech is delivered from a son's perspective, as it talks about his mom and dad's journey from the '50s, '60s, '70s through today. The analogy first refers to the Jeep being "born in a hurry" for the war, but it then translates to the story of a child who grows up to be a Jeep Wrangler owner.

With today's car commercials often focusing on the visual impact of the ad, it's refreshing to see a piece of video marketing that's not only well filmed but also extremely well written. Kudos to FCA.