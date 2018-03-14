Runaway Pups Cause Arizona Highway Shutdown in Hilarious Fashion

A highway police chase typically involves high speeds and dangerous criminals, but this police chase that took place in Phoenix, Arizona involved the opposite.

Instead of a reckless criminal at the wheel of a stolen vehicle, the suspects were to runaway dogs, and instead of a high-speed police chase, it was a low-speed chase that at times was performed on foot.

According to ABC 15, two dogs managed to bring traffic on Interstate 17 to a halt as several police officers (and good Samaritans) tried to catch them. It's not clear where the dogs came from or how they suddenly appeared on the busy highway, but one thing is for sure, the pups didn't want any random stranger picking them up.