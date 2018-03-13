Aston Martin Preparing McLaren P1 Rival for 2021

In addition to the Formula 1-inspired Valkyrie, Aston Martin is cooking up yet another mid-engined hypercar.

According to a report by Autocar, the British luxury automaker is currently developing a machine in a similar vein to the McLaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari. Internally known as "the brother of the Valkyrie" and due out around 2021, the upcoming hyper-Aston is being co-developed with Red Bull F1 and the aerodynamics wizard that is Adrian Newey.

Aston CEO Andy Palmer confirmed the project's existence telling Autocar, "It’s correct - we have more than one mid-engined project underway - more than two, if you count the Valkyrie," referencing the company's Ferrari 488 rival scheduled for 2020. "This new project will draw on all the know-how we’ve taken from the Valkyrie, as well as some of its visual identity and engineering capability, and bring it to a new sector of the market."

Set to release a good eight years after the McLaren P1 first came on the scene, Aston's next hypercar will apparently handily outpace the hybrid Macca. In fact, Aston tells Autocar it even plans to beat the McLaren Senna. Like the super-exclusive cars it aims to emulate, "the brother of the Valkyrie" will almost certainly be produced in the triple digits and carry a seven-figure price tag.