Aston Martin Preparing McLaren P1 Rival for 2021
'The brother of the Valkyrie' is being co-developed with the Red Bull F1 team.
In addition to the Formula 1-inspired Valkyrie, Aston Martin is cooking up yet another mid-engined hypercar.
According to a report by Autocar, the British luxury automaker is currently developing a machine in a similar vein to the McLaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari. Internally known as "the brother of the Valkyrie" and due out around 2021, the upcoming hyper-Aston is being co-developed with Red Bull F1 and the aerodynamics wizard that is Adrian Newey.
Aston CEO Andy Palmer confirmed the project's existence telling Autocar, "It’s correct - we have more than one mid-engined project underway - more than two, if you count the Valkyrie," referencing the company's Ferrari 488 rival scheduled for 2020. "This new project will draw on all the know-how we’ve taken from the Valkyrie, as well as some of its visual identity and engineering capability, and bring it to a new sector of the market."
Set to release a good eight years after the McLaren P1 first came on the scene, Aston's next hypercar will apparently handily outpace the hybrid Macca. In fact, Aston tells Autocar it even plans to beat the McLaren Senna. Like the super-exclusive cars it aims to emulate, "the brother of the Valkyrie" will almost certainly be produced in the triple digits and carry a seven-figure price tag.
- RELATED2019 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Review: The Zero-Compromise ConvertibleMost convertibles show their weaknesses early; this one shows none we can find.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin's Lagonda Vision Concept Is an Ultra-Luxury Limo for the FutureDesigned to go up against the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, this Lagonda is decidedly more progressive.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Generates More Than Its Own Weight in DownforceThe track-only AMR Pro debuted at the Geneva Motor Show with a hybrid V-12 and ridiculous handling capabilities.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin to File for Initial Public Offering: ReportIf you can't afford an actual Aston Martin, you may be able to afford shares of the company.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Five McLaren P1 GTRs on Track at MonzaThe near-thousand-horsepower devils scream around the circuit. Need we say more?READ NOW