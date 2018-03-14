Mansory Unveiled the Third Generation Stallone Gran Turismo In Geneva

The Mansory Stallone was first based on the Ferrari 599 GTB and later on the F12. Last week at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the company unveiled the third generation of the Stallone Gran Turismo, this time based on the 789-horsepower Ferrari 812 Superfast. While the standard 812 Superfast is already a gorgeous car to look at, Mansory, led by founder Kourosh Mansory, further enhances the exterior design of the Italian exotic by adding a lot of unique, light-weight, carbon-fiber components like a new front spoiler, hood, side skirts, rear wing, and a new rear fascia with built-in double-diffuser.

Mansory Desing & Holding Mansory Stallone Cabin Mansory Stallone Cabin

Mansory's in-house engine tuners also increase the power output of the 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V-12 by reflashing the engine control unit and by adding a sweet sounding sports exhaust system. This results in a power increase to 830-hp (up from 789-hp) and 546 pound-feet of torque (up from 530 pound-feet). In order to handle the performance enhancements of the Stallone, the German tuning firm swaps out the standard suspension and wheels with new lowering springs and a set of new single-piece, ultra-light forged wheels called Yavin. The rims measure 21 inches by 9.5 inches up front and are wrapped with 265/30 ZR21 high-performance tires. At the rear, the rims measure 22 inches by 12 inches and are wrapped with 335/25 ZR22 high-performance tires. When compared to the cabin of the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Stallone receives tasteful upgrades from Mansory like a new sports steering wheel, which is specially designed for the 812 and a set of custom aluminum pedals. Luxurious leather seats along with carbon-fiber trimmed dash and door panels, precisely stitched logos and illuminated door sills complete the interior modifications.

Mansory Design & Holding Mansory Stallone Right Rear Three Quarters Mansory Stallone Right Rear Three Quarters