This Modified Mercedes-AMG GT R Makes 769-HP, Does 205 MPH

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of the 577-horsepower Mercedes-AMG GT R is "bull in a China shop." Its untamed performance makes it a monster to handle on the street, and its blisteringly fast lap times on the race track have earned it the nickname, "Beast of the Green Hell," as it's currently ranked seventh place on the Nurburgring production car leaderboards. But what if it was even faster?

Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog reports that German tuner Domanig has teamed up with AMG tuning specialists Individual Mobility, Style & Art (IMSA)—no, not the racing series—to create a custom version of the GT R. They managed to squeeze 769-hp and 708 pound-feet of torque out of the Merc's 4.0-liter V-8, dropping the GT R's zero to 60 mph time to 2.9 seconds (down from 3.5), and rocketing it to a top speed of 205 mph.

To achieve these numbers, the shops have installed larger turbochargers and re-tuned the car's engine and transmission software. These are supported by performance downpipes with a sports catalyst, a better air filter, dual-flow exhaust manifolds, and a new radiator to make sure the engine can handle the significant power increase.

The GT R's suspension has also been tweaked with KW-Automotive springs, dropping the car about an inch. A front-axle lift system was fitted to protect the car from pesky curbs and speed bumps. Domanig has equipped the vehicle with the brand's own Five Twin Spoke Black Edition forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, which you'll burn through very quickly.

Since the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series won't be here until 2020, this modified GT R might just be enough to satisfy our want for overpowered Mercedes.