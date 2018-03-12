Wild Video Shows Sledgehammer-Wielding Vigilante Attack Florida Hit-and-Run Driver

In proof that Hammurabi's Code is alive and well in South Florida, a hit-and-run driver attempting to flee the scene of an accident in Miami over the weekend was boxed in by several civilian witnesses and attacked by a sledgehammer-wielding vigilante—and, of course, the whole thing was caught on video.

The dramatic scene unfolded on Sunday after a silver Infiniti QX70 allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and struck at least two cars, according to NBC Miami. The video picks up the action shortly after the crash, showing the Infiniti driver slowly backing away from the scene of the accident as two men attempt to stop him by banging on the windows and pulling at the locked doors.