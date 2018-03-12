2018 Caffeine and Octane at the Beach Hosts Forged Invitational This Weekend

Bryan Fuller's second annual invite-only custom show this weekend 

By Jesse Kiser
Photo courtesy of The Silver Piston Photography.

The Second Annual Caffeine and Octane at the Beach, on Jekyll Island, Georgia is this weekend, March 16-18. It's a car show that takes over the island and is set to showcase more than 500 of the best custom cars and motorcycles on the East Coast. Inside the show is the Second Annual Forged Invitational, hosted by Fuller Moto, it's an invite-only show which highlights talented fabricators and builders. 

The Forged Invitational includes 20 bikes and 20 cars, hand picked by Bryan and Paige Fuller. The Invitational is held inside the Jekyll Island ballroom, an area normally reserved for champagne parties and golf awards banquets. 

Fuller, a former host of Two Guy’s Garage, runs his own shop, Fuller Moto which builds everything from early Ford trucks to custom Ducati Scramblers (both new and older models). He even built a customized Hearse, the Thundertaker

Last year saw about 5,000 people and around 300-plus cars and motorcycles. “I don’t care about the numbers honestly, I’m just excited about the great group of people, and having them all together with cars and bikes,” said Fuller. “It’s not really about competition either, it’s about making friends and having [camaraderie]. Hearing about what everybody builds and learning what people do—that's what it's all about." 

Fuller Moto

Invite List, Motorcycles:

Analog Cycles: “Archduke” and “Cucciolo Matto”

Jesse Spade: “TerraMoto 2”

Derek Kimes: “Maximus Turbo”

LC Fabrications: “SX1250”

Brew Dude: “The 45 Magnum Time Bomb”

Loaded Gun Customs: “Pike’s Peak”

J.Webster Designs: “Hitch”

Tim Kreiner: “Righteous Fueller”

Wes Burden: “Linkshander”

John Landstrom:  Unknown

DesmoPro : “Gold Ducati”

Chris Ibarra:  Harley Davidson “77” Fuller Moto

David Perry:  Jesse Greening Built Flat Tracker

Indian Larry Motorcycles:  Bobby Seeger “Ronin”  and “Bloody Knuckles”  

Larry Dixon:  “Pennie Lane”  

Invited List, Cars:

Mike Finnegan: 1955 Chevy Gasser “Blastphemy”

Roadster Shop:  Unknown

Gordon McGilton 1955 Black Ford 2 door ranch Wagon built by Greening Automotive; 1951 Ford F-1 pickup built by Chris Odom at Extreme Metal and Paint

Joe Parks:  Red AMX

Brian Williams: GTS Customs 1973 Trans Am “Icarus”

Jesse Greening: Red Nova

Mike Lewis:  69 Riviera

Weaver Customs: “Acacia” 1968 Impala and “Double Take”  1969 Camaro

Rob Ida:  Tucker Custom and 1941 Willys Couple “Guggy’s

Chris Davis: Camaro

Steve Chivington:  Year One built 1967 Cutlass 442 “Black Label”

Jon Wright: 1936 Ford Custom

Joe Holyfield: 1974 MMGB GT Volvo with a Coyote motor by RM Motorsports

John Olsen: “Arcturus”

Murray Pfaff:  Cadillac “FireMaker”

Lee Clayton: Dirt track 38 Chevy “Tarantula”

John Getkate: “T-Rarri” Fuller Moto Motus-powered three-wheeler

Brandan Gillogly


To find additional information about the event, visit ForgedInvitational.com.

