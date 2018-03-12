2018 Caffeine and Octane at the Beach Hosts Forged Invitational This Weekend

The Second Annual Caffeine and Octane at the Beach, on Jekyll Island, Georgia is this weekend, March 16-18. It's a car show that takes over the island and is set to showcase more than 500 of the best custom cars and motorcycles on the East Coast. Inside the show is the Second Annual Forged Invitational, hosted by Fuller Moto, it's an invite-only show which highlights talented fabricators and builders.

The Forged Invitational includes 20 bikes and 20 cars, hand picked by Bryan and Paige Fuller. The Invitational is held inside the Jekyll Island ballroom, an area normally reserved for champagne parties and golf awards banquets.

Fuller, a former host of Two Guy’s Garage, runs his own shop, Fuller Moto which builds everything from early Ford trucks to custom Ducati Scramblers (both new and older models). He even built a customized Hearse, the Thundertaker.

Last year saw about 5,000 people and around 300-plus cars and motorcycles. “I don’t care about the numbers honestly, I’m just excited about the great group of people, and having them all together with cars and bikes,” said Fuller. “It’s not really about competition either, it’s about making friends and having [camaraderie]. Hearing about what everybody builds and learning what people do—that's what it's all about."