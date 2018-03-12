2018 Caffeine and Octane at the Beach Hosts Forged Invitational This Weekend
Bryan Fuller's second annual invite-only custom show this weekend
The Second Annual Caffeine and Octane at the Beach, on Jekyll Island, Georgia is this weekend, March 16-18. It's a car show that takes over the island and is set to showcase more than 500 of the best custom cars and motorcycles on the East Coast. Inside the show is the Second Annual Forged Invitational, hosted by Fuller Moto, it's an invite-only show which highlights talented fabricators and builders.
The Forged Invitational includes 20 bikes and 20 cars, hand picked by Bryan and Paige Fuller. The Invitational is held inside the Jekyll Island ballroom, an area normally reserved for champagne parties and golf awards banquets.
Fuller, a former host of Two Guy’s Garage, runs his own shop, Fuller Moto which builds everything from early Ford trucks to custom Ducati Scramblers (both new and older models). He even built a customized Hearse, the Thundertaker.
Last year saw about 5,000 people and around 300-plus cars and motorcycles. “I don’t care about the numbers honestly, I’m just excited about the great group of people, and having them all together with cars and bikes,” said Fuller. “It’s not really about competition either, it’s about making friends and having [camaraderie]. Hearing about what everybody builds and learning what people do—that's what it's all about."
Invite List, Motorcycles:
Analog Cycles: “Archduke” and “Cucciolo Matto”
Jesse Spade: “TerraMoto 2”
Derek Kimes: “Maximus Turbo”
LC Fabrications: “SX1250”
Brew Dude: “The 45 Magnum Time Bomb”
Loaded Gun Customs: “Pike’s Peak”
J.Webster Designs: “Hitch”
Tim Kreiner: “Righteous Fueller”
Wes Burden: “Linkshander”
John Landstrom: Unknown
DesmoPro : “Gold Ducati”
Chris Ibarra: Harley Davidson “77” Fuller Moto
David Perry: Jesse Greening Built Flat Tracker
Indian Larry Motorcycles: Bobby Seeger “Ronin” and “Bloody Knuckles”
Larry Dixon: “Pennie Lane”
Invited List, Cars:
Mike Finnegan: 1955 Chevy Gasser “Blastphemy”
Roadster Shop: Unknown
Gordon McGilton 1955 Black Ford 2 door ranch Wagon built by Greening Automotive; 1951 Ford F-1 pickup built by Chris Odom at Extreme Metal and Paint
Joe Parks: Red AMX
Brian Williams: GTS Customs 1973 Trans Am “Icarus”
Jesse Greening: Red Nova
Mike Lewis: 69 Riviera
Weaver Customs: “Acacia” 1968 Impala and “Double Take” 1969 Camaro
Rob Ida: Tucker Custom and 1941 Willys Couple “Guggy’s
Chris Davis: Camaro
Steve Chivington: Year One built 1967 Cutlass 442 “Black Label”
Jon Wright: 1936 Ford Custom
Joe Holyfield: 1974 MMGB GT Volvo with a Coyote motor by RM Motorsports
John Olsen: “Arcturus”
Murray Pfaff: Cadillac “FireMaker”
Lee Clayton: Dirt track 38 Chevy “Tarantula”
John Getkate: “T-Rarri” Fuller Moto Motus-powered three-wheeler
To find additional information about the event, visit ForgedInvitational.com.
- RELATEDFuture Classic Car Show Kicks off Arizona Car WeekThe event drew fans of soon-to-be classic cars.READ NOW
- RELATEDSee How the Masters Design Custom MotorcyclesLook inside The Build, a new book about the minds and metal of moto geniuses.READ NOW
- RELATEDYamaha Niken Video Shows Nuts and Bolts of Three-Wheeled Corner CarvingIf you're wondering why this goofy thing has three wheels, this video offers a great explanation.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept Debuts at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowBMW's Flagship 8 Series portfolio adds a new four-door coupe to the already announced coupe and convertible variants.READ NOW
- RELATEDSummer is Car Show SeasonGot an old car? Show it off!READ NOW