Rumor: Amazon's The Grand Tour May Not Live to See Another Season
If rumors turn out to be true, the famous trio from The Grand Tour may soon be unemployed.
The car-related adventures of the popular trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond may come to an end following the completion of The Top Gear's third season on Amazon.
According to The Daily Mail, Jeremy Clarkson hasn't been offered a contract for a fourth season of the popular motoring show, and he's allegedly already found another job as host of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire in the U.K. The tabloid cites sources close to the show who claim that "there's nothing to suggest that Amazon will film another series," and that Hammond, May and the entire production crew may might "need to go job hunting soon."
The Grand Tour has been received with mixed feelings by the car community, but for the most part, it's found great success as an internet-only show on Amazon's streaming service. Of course, in the business of large-budget productions, anything is possible, but these rumors seem somewhat far-fetched. In fact, even Clarkson blasted The Daily Mail via several angry tweets, with one of them targeting Gordie Gregg, the publication's Sunday editor.
The Drive reached out to Amazon for comment on these rumors but has yet to hear back.
