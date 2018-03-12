Rumor: Amazon's The Grand Tour May Not Live to See Another Season

The car-related adventures of the popular trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond may come to an end following the completion of The Top Gear's third season on Amazon.

According to The Daily Mail, Jeremy Clarkson hasn't been offered a contract for a fourth season of the popular motoring show, and he's allegedly already found another job as host of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire in the U.K. The tabloid cites sources close to the show who claim that "there's nothing to suggest that Amazon will film another series," and that Hammond, May and the entire production crew may might "need to go job hunting soon."