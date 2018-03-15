Is a Whiskey-Motorcycle Collaboration a Good Idea?

As you may have heard if you follow The Drive, Indian Motorcycle just unveiled a new variant of the Scout Bobber. It’s the Jack Daniel’s Edition and it’s inspired by the Jack Daniel’s Fire Brigade, a fully functional fire department just for the Jack Daniel’s distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

Only 177 examples will be built. This isn’t the first time the two iconic brands have gotten together, there has been a Jack Daniel’s/Indian Motorcycle collaboration every year since 2016. The Jack Daniel’s Bobber was extremely well-received considering it was sold out in less than 10 minutes when ordering opened on March 13.

I was fortunate enough to attend the live unveiling of the bike last month and I had a wonderful experience in Lynchburg. However, when I told people about it to brag about how great my job is, I got mixed reactions. People who were into motorcycles thought it was really cool, but some of the people I told about it who aren’t into bikes did a bit of a double take. When some people hear “Jack Daniel’s” and “motorcycle” in the same sentence, it gives them pause, and understandably so. That got me thinking, is a whiskey-motorcycle collaboration really a good idea?

It’s a little more complicated than a yes or no question. I think it requires starting with clarifying that in no way does Jack Daniel’s or Indian Motorcycle advocate driving while under the influence of the fine products that Jack Daniel’s produces or any other alcohol. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Part of the 24-karat gold accents on the Jack Daniel’s Edition Scout Bobber is a reminder on the front fender that reads “Drive Responsibly: Bottles & Throttles Don’t Mix.”

While I was at the unveiling of the bike which took a full day including a tour of the distillery, I lost count of how many times I heard the “bottles and throttles don’t mix” mantra repeated. The good folks at Jack Daniel’s made an effort to make it overwhelmingly clear that not only do they not endorse drinking and riding, but they are strongly opposed to it. So much so that they put a reminder right on the bike.