Toyota Hilux That Finished a Dakar Stage with Only Front Tires Is for Sale
A Toyota Hilux that was driven by driver Antanas Juknevičius and co-driver Darius Vaiciulis on its front tires only in the 2018 Dakar is for sale.
A few weeks ago The Drive broke news of a Dakar race vehicle which finished a stage with only front tires, with the rears completely blown out. That vehicle, a Toyota Hilux Overdrive OTB, was driven by driver Antanas Juknevičius and co-driver Darius Vaiciulis and went on to finish 12th overall in the 2018 Dakar. The Hilux has recently popped up for sale.
According to a racecarsdirect listing, the Toyota Hilux Overdrive OTB is powered by a Lexus ISF 5.0 liter V-8 engine managed by a Pectel/Cosworth engine management system putting out 340 horsepower and the engine is mated to a SADEV 6 speed sequential gearbox. The Hilux has Gemini Overdrive/Hallspeed differentials, an AP Racing Sinter metallic clutch, REIGER Suspension with two dampers per wheel, and six Piston calipers with AP Racing Discs.
The Hilux has a proven Dakar record:
- Dakar 2014 – 17th overall
- Dakar 2015 – 17th overall
- Dakar 2016 – 27th overall
- Dakar 2017 – 21st overall
- Dakar 2018 – 12th overall
The listing has a sale price of €220,000, roughly $270,000.
