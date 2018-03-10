Watch the Ferrari 488 Pista Get Thrashed
Turn up your speakers.
By Chris TsuiMarch 10, 2018
As I'm sure avid readers of this site are aware, Ferrari has recently unveiled the 488 Pista at the Geneva Motor Show. It's billed as a meaner, leaner 488 GTB and features a mid-mounted engine making 710 horsepower, the most ever produced by a production Ferrari V-8.
To mark the Pista's launch, Ferrari has released an official video that showcases its new, hardcore 488 doing what it does best: being flogged within an inch of its life on the track before heading out for a spirited mountain-road cruise with a high-heeled companion in the passenger seat.
