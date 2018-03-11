Play Mario Kart en Route to Your Destination Thanks to Google Maps

Google Maps users will be able to transform themselves into the world's most famous go-kart-driving plumber this week, courtesy of the internet giant and Nintendo. Yes, you read that right. For a limited time, your navigation arrow on Google Maps can be replaced (if you opt-in) by Mario's character from Mario Kart.

The cool marketing stunt was rolled out just in time to celebrate Mario Day, which happens on March 10. Why March 10? Because abbreviated, March 10 is Mar10, as in Mar-io. Google Maps regulars will notice that upon entering a destination address and beginning road navigation, a pop up will appear and ask if you want to partake in Mario time. And seriously, why wouldn't you?