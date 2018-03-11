Play Mario Kart en Route to Your Destination Thanks to Google Maps
Google is celebrating 'Mario Day' by enhancing your navigation experience with some Mario Kart action.
Google Maps users will be able to transform themselves into the world's most famous go-kart-driving plumber this week, courtesy of the internet giant and Nintendo. Yes, you read that right. For a limited time, your navigation arrow on Google Maps can be replaced (if you opt-in) by Mario's character from Mario Kart.
The cool marketing stunt was rolled out just in time to celebrate Mario Day, which happens on March 10. Why March 10? Because abbreviated, March 10 is Mar10, as in Mar-io. Google Maps regulars will notice that upon entering a destination address and beginning road navigation, a pop up will appear and ask if you want to partake in Mario time. And seriously, why wouldn't you?
The rest is business as usual, with Mario's trusty animated go-kart taking the place of the blue navigational arrow and guiding you through your journey. The animated graphic is actually quite detailed and stunning to look at. Fortunately, nearby road-ragers cannot shoot turtle shells at you or leave banana peels along your path. Bummer, I know.
Sadly, all good things must come to an end, as Mario's appearance on Google Maps is for a limited time only. Expect the trusty blue arrow to become the norm, once again, after the weeklong Mario celebration is over. Enjoy!
