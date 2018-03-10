Jerry Seinfeld Says the Porsche 911 R Was Kind of His Idea

Designed as an ultra-lightweight, wingless, manual-only 911 GT3, the Porsche 911 R is known as one of the most coveted collector cars of the modern era with appropriately exorbitant price tags to boot. Its success arguably kicked off a new wave of pure, driver-focused Porsches and it turns out, we may or may not have a '90s sitcom star to thank for it.

Appearing on Spike Feresten's Spike Car Radio podcast, Jerry Seinfeld (who in addition to being a comedy icon is a prolific car collector and Porschephile) recalled a story in which he pitched the idea of a bringing back the 911 R nameplate to Porsche designer Grant Larson. "I wanted to do a custom made, one-off 911 ten years ago," said Seinfeld. "Grant and I had discussed this and he approached the board. What I wanted to build was a new 911 R, which they refused us. But then, 4-5 years later, aha, the new 911 R appeared."