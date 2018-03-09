Listen to the 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO Roar at Monza

What is the best-sounding race car you can think of? It's hard to beat the high-pitched wail of a Formula 1 car, but that doesn't mean more "conventional" racers don't stand a chance in a rev battle. Our vote goes to the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo, which hasn't gotten any less maniacal with each new variant Lambo makes of it.

Youtube channel NM2255 Car HD Videos recently caught the all-new 2018 Huracan Super Trofeo EVO testing at the historic Monza Circuit. What follows is nearly six minutes of spine-tingling downshifts and crisp shouts from that 620-horsepower, 5.2-liter V-10 engine in the back.

The Huracan Super Trofeo EVO is the newest iteration of Lamborghini Squadra Corse's potent One-Make/Gran Turismo race car, sporting a new aerodynamic bodykit made by racing chassis builder Dallara Engineering that enhances downforce. No other significant changes are added, but the difference in handling is pretty noticeable in the video.

We came here to listen to the Super Trofeo more than look at it though, so put on your earbuds and listen to this Lambo roar.